Was facial recognition system deployed at Jantar Mantar protest? Delhi Police fact-checks viral claim

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Sunday refuted reports that it deployed a facial recognition system (FRS) to identify 'wanted criminals' during Cockroach Janta Party's protest over irregularities on NEET (UG) examination at the Jantar Mantar, calling them 'false and misleading'.

It advised people not to 'believe or circulate' such misinformation, asking them to rely only on official updates that are being shared by the Delhi Police.

"A fake notice purportedly issued by Delhi Police falsely claims that Delhi Police is using a facial recognition system to harass people and unlawfully restrict their freedom," the Delhi Police said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

"This claim is false and misleading.Delhi Police has not unlawfully detained any individual or restricted anyone's freedom through the use of facial recognition technology. The viral notice is fake and has no authenticity," it added.

What earlier a report stated?

A report by news agency PTI on July 24 stated that Delhi Police deployed at least four FRS units in and around Jantar Mantar to identify wanted criminals, absconders and history sheeters. Citing sources, the report claimed the FRS units aim to identify criminals who have "infiltrated the CJP protest" with an intention of disturbing the law and order.

These FRS units were deployed at entry and exit points of the protest site, the PTI report claimed.

480 Pakistani social media handles identified

In another post on the micro-blogging site, the Delhi Police said around 480 social media handles based out of Pakistan have been identified that were trying to create an unrest in the national capital by spreading fake news and misinformation.

These handles were immediately blocked, and the Delhi Police advised the youth and students "to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation."

"We have noticed that misinformation is being circulated on various social media platforms. So far, we have identified over 480 Pakistani social media handles that are taking advantage of the current situation to spread rumours. We are getting these handles blocked. These are the same handles which were active during Operation Sindoor," a Delhi Police official said in a video on X.

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