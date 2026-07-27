Lok Sabha stalemate ends after Speaker Om Birla's appeal, discussion on anti-paper leak Bill tomorrow

New Delhi:

The deadlock between the government and the opposition has ended after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention, and discussions over the anti-paper leak bill will be held in the Lower House on Tuesday, said sources on Monday, who adding that all political parties have agreed for a debate.

The anti-paper leak bill or the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended its protests over NEET paper leak following government's assurance.

But as soon as the bill was tabled, the opposition started sloganeering in the House and sought an apology from the government over police action during CJP's protests last week.

With both sides refusing to budge down, Birla reached out to the government and the opposition, urging them to participate in a meaningful and comprehensive debate. He told both sides that the issue is related to the millions of students and young aspirants, and the transparency of competitive examinations across the country.

Later, Birla also held discussions with floor leaders of all political parties after which the stalemate ended in the Lower House.

"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026," sources said.