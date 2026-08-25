Uttarakhand to set up India's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell' to help Agniveers with jobs and govt schemes

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday (August 25) decided to establish a dedicated 'Agniveer Employment Cell' to help Agniveers returning after completing their service access various government schemes and secure better employment opportunities. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today.

Employment Cell to help Agniveers with employment opportunities

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to decide to set up a dedicated cell for Agniveers returning after completing their service. He said the decision reflects a sense of respect, gratitude and responsibility towards these brave young men and women who have made a significant contribution in the service of the nation.

CM Dhami said that the 'Agniveer Employment Cell' will play an important role in providing them with employment opportunities suited to their qualifications and skills, information about opportunities available across various departments and institutions, as well as the necessary guidance and support.

Govt to install statues of brave soldiers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said the state Cabinet has also decided to install statues of brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in their respective ancestral villages.

In a post on X, Dhami said the initiative was aimed at keeping the sacrifices of the martyrs alive and inspiring future generations to serve the nation, adding that the decision was an expression of the state's respect and gratitude towards the fallen soldiers and their families.

"May the sacrifice of our brave soldiers remain immortal, and may their heroic tales continue to inspire future generations towards national service. With this very sentiment, an important decision has been taken in the Cabinet meeting to install statues of these immortal martyrs in their ancestral villages. This decision is an expression of respect and gratitude towards our valiant martyrs and their families," he said.

Who are Agniveers?

Agniveers are personnel recruited into the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath Scheme introduced by the Central Government in June 2022. The scheme covers recruitment into the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Candidates apply through official recruitment portals and undergo a rigorous selection process that includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), physical fitness assessments and medical examinations. Eligibility criteria vary depending on the post, but applicants are generally required to have passed Class 10 or Class 12 and must be between 17.5 and 22 years of age.

How long does an Agniveer serve?

Under the Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers serve for a total period of four years, including approximately six months of training. After completing their tenure, all Agniveers undergo a performance review. Based on merit, discipline and organisational requirements, up to 25 per cent are retained for regular service in the armed forces and continue serving for a longer duration.

The remaining 75 per cent are released with honour and are eligible for various post-service opportunities. Several central and state government departments, including police forces and security agencies such as the BSF and CISF, have announced provisions to provide preference to former Agniveers in recruitment processes.

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