Stones pelted at Vande Bharat near Surat with UP Governor Anandiben Patel onboard

Surat:

A Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was allegedly targeted with stones near Utran railway station in Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was onboard the train at the time of the stone-pelting but remained safe. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Police have arrested the person who threw the stone. According to reports, the accused is said to be mentally unstable.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

The Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 22961/22962), India's 42nd Vande Bharat service, was launched on March 12, 2024, and has witnessed strong passenger demand since it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train runs between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad Junction, covering a distance of approximately 491 km. The 491-kilometre route, completing its journey in 5 hours 30 minutes and halting at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara, connects two of western India's most economically vibrant cities. It serves a diverse cross-section of passengers, including business travellers, students, daily commuters, and tourists, for whom speed, comfort, and reliability are no longer aspirations but expectations.

Other than the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad service, the 20901/20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express provides another key high-speed link between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Vande Bharat Express collides with a bull on track

Earlier, a major train accident was narrowly averted in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba as the Vande Bharat Express, en route from Khajuraho to Varanasi, collided with a bull that suddenly strayed onto the tracks near the Kidari railway crossing. The impact of the accident damaged the front section of the train, forcing a brief halt. However, all passengers remained safe during the accident.

The incident was reported when the Vande Bharat Express was traveling from Khajuraho towards Varanasi. As the train approached pole number 1272/19 near the Kidari railway crossing—falling under the jurisdiction of the Mahoba GRP—a bull suddenly appeared on the tracks. Despite the loco pilot's efforts, the train collided with the animal.

Nearly 4 crore passengers travelled on Vande Bharat services in FY 2025-26, registering a year-on-year growth of approximately 34 per cent. Since its inception in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has served over 9.1 crore passengers across 1 lakh trips. Network-wide occupancy has consistently exceeded 100 per cent. These numbers speak not merely to demand, but to a deep and growing trust among the travelling public in the quality and reliability of the service.

Vande Bharat services, a fleet of semi-high-speed trains, are designed to enhance passenger experience and safety. These trains are equipped with advanced safety systems such as KAVACH, along with features like faster acceleration and fully sealed gangways for improved stability and security. Passenger convenience is addressed through automatic plug doors, ergonomic reclining seats, and revolving seats in executive class. Onboard amenities include a mini pantry with hot case provision, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler. Each seat is fitted with mobile charging sockets, while CCTVs ensure surveillance and safety. Additionally, special lavatories for Divyangjan passengers have been provided in the Driving Trailer Car (DTC), ensuring inclusive and comfortable travel for all.

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