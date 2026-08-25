BJP-SAD alliance still on cards? BJP to play 'big brother' role in 2027 Punjab polls

Chandigarh:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are reportedly in the final stages of reviving their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with news agency ANI sources indicating that the BJP is likely to emerge as the senior partner this time.

According to sources, seat-sharing negotiations between the former allies have made significant progress. A key indication of a possible alliance is that the SAD has reportedly advised its leaders not to prepare for seats in rural areas, suggesting that the BJP may contest a larger share of constituencies than it did under their previous alliance.

BJP intensifies preparations on all 117 seats

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its organisational preparations in Punjab. During his recent visit to the state, BJP national general secretary BL Santosh is understood to have directed party leaders to prepare for all 117 Assembly constituencies.

However, sources said Santosh did not rule out the possibility of a renewed alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, keeping the prospect of a seat-sharing arrangement open.

These recent developments--the BJP preparing for all 117 seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal scaling back its rural preparations--have fuelled speculation that the BJP is eyeing a larger share of seats in the alliance.

If the deal is sealed on these terms, it will mark a historic shift in Punjab politics. For the first time, the BJP would contest as the 'big brother' in the alliance, a role traditionally played by the Akali Dal.

BJP, SAD parted ways in 2020

Akali Dal and the BJP were long-time allies, but they parted ways in September 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws, which were repealed by the Centre later. They have contested six Lok Sabha (1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019) and five Punjab assembly elections (1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017) together. In the 2022 Punjab elections, which they contested separately, the Akali Dal suffered its worst-ever electoral performance, winning just three seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won just two seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal had historically been the dominant partner in the state, with the BJP contesting a smaller number of urban seats. A realignment with the BJP as the senior partner would significantly alter political equations in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

In the 2017 Punjab elections, when the two were partners, the Akali Dal won 15 seats, and the BJP bagged three constituencies.

The Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

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