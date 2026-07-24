PM Modi promises stricter laws on paper leak in today's Cabinet meeting; bill to be brought in Parliament

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised stricter actions on the paper leak issue and reforms in the special Union Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday. In a video message to students amid widespread protests over the paper leak issue, the Prime Minister said the government is concerned about the students and has strict actions on the issue, including announcing the formation of fast-track courts to deal with such cases.

"Paper leak is not a normal issue, it is painful for lakhs of students. Several key steps have been taken against paper leaks; the accused have been caught, and they are behind bars. We didn't want to waste a year of the candidates. That's why a re-examination was conducted for 22 lakh aspirants, and the results were declared on July 19," he said.

"That's why I have ordered paper leak cases to be fast-tracked. Fast-track courts and paper leaks will be discussed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting. Following discussions tomorrow, a decision will be taken. From Monday, the second week of the Monsoon Session will begin, and we will bring that bill in the Parliament and ensure that it is passed," he added.

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