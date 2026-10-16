'Congress wants Bangladesh-like regime change': Rajnath lashes out at INDIA bloc over anti-CEC protests

As Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continues facing mounting criticism over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a staunching attack on the Congress-led INDIA bloc and accused the opposition alliance of attempting a regime change in India similar to the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow alongside Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader referred to All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora's remarks that the agitators drew inspirations from Bangladesh protest, adding this makes it clear that the opposition alliance wants to "dismantle democratic institutions and set the country on fire".

Referring to the recent protests over SIR and Kumar, Rajnath said the Congress and its alliance partners want to channel the energy of India's youth to spread chaos, both directly and through indirect channels.

"I would like to say that Rahul Gandhi and his associates must understand that democracy is not a license to spread chaos, undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions, or obstruct India's development journey," Rajnath said.

"I believe the remarks made by the Supreme Court yesterday also point in this direction. Respecting the law is essential to maintaining law and order. India's democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest. This reality must be understood," he added.

He also took a swipe at Congress over the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, describing it as an "unforgivable offence". Further, the Congress made another "unforgivable crime" that was the 1984 riots where, he said, adding the grand old party made another "unforgivable offence" which was "saving their government in 1990 by supporting those responsible for the bloodshed of Ram devotees and kar sevaks".

Now, Rahul Gandhi - the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha - is trying to create a chaos in India, even though he always keeps a copy of Constitution with himself, the union minister said at the media briefing.

Rajnath also said the Congress had restructured the Election Commission in 1993, appointing two new Election Commissioners overnight. Also, he said former CEC N Gopalaswami had written a letter to the President recommending the removal of Election Commissioner Navin Chawla for sharing "sensitive information" with Congress leaders.

"This was a very serious allegation," Rajnath said, "However, the Congress not only protected Navin Chawla but also paved the way for him to become the Chief Election Commissioner because he was close to the Nehru-Gandhi family. And now, the Congress claims that its votes have been stolen?"

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