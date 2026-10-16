'Grappling with drug threat': Shah says MHA to seek report from Punjab govt over anti-drug activist's murder

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the drug menace in the state and said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will seek a report on the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead in the Mansa district earlier this week.

In a long post in Punjabi on micro-blogging platformer X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Punjab continues to grapple with the rising threats of drugs, but Mann's government has failed to bear the responsibility for the safety of the state's people.

Shah also said mentioned about the recent incident in Dirba where a man died after being forced to consume drugs, adding the home ministry will also seek a response from the Punjab government over it. "The drug trade in Punjab is growing by the day, the threat of organised crime is increasing, and questions are being raised about the safety of those who speak out against drugs," Shah said.

The home minister said people of Punjab seek answers from Mann and his government and want a decisive action against the drug networks in the state. Also, an impartial investigation into any political patronage extended to criminals is required in the state, he underlined.

"Today, I reiterate my commitment to the people of Punjab that, when our government comes to power in the state, we will work with full force to build a drug-free, gangster-free and safe Punjab," Shah said on X. "Our goal is clear: to crack down on the drug trade, protect the future of our youth, take strict action against criminals, and establish the rule of law so that no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear."

Shah's remarks came as the Mann government continues facing criticism over Jhota's murder. The police have now swung into action and suspended Beant Kaur, the SHO of City-2 Police Station, with immediate effect. Ashwani Kumar, the alleged shooter, and his associate, Vipin Kumar, have also been arrested and sent to seven days' police remand.

The police have also arrested Ashwani's wife, Neelam Rani, and his associate, Laadi, and further probe remains underway in the case.

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