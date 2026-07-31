Case filed against Meta India head over posts against PM Modi during CJP protests at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

Meta India head along with other Facebook and Instagram accounts have been booked over content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar. In this regard, Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered cases against the India head of Meta, Arun Srinivas, as well as several Facebook and Instagram accounts for alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable videos and images of the Prime Minister on the social media platforms.

The cases have been filed on complaints of two individuals who alleged that they came across multiple morphed and digitally manipulated videos and images portraying the prime minister in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner.

In the first case, S. Arvind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman, alleged that while browsing Instagram, he encountered several morphed and digitally altered videos and images depicting the Prime Minister in an obscene, derogatory, and misleading manner.

Altered visuals show PM Modi in an obscene manner

According to his complaint, the content included altered visuals showing Modi in an obscene manner alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as an edited image of US President Donald Trump. The complaint further stated that the content appeared to have been digitally altered or created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and subsequently circulated on social media.

It was alleged that such posts could mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, offend public decency, defame public figures, disrupt law and order, and foster enmity between different sections of society.

In the second case, T. Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP worker and social media cell member, alleged that while using social media on Wednesday, he came across objectionable Reels and morphed images on Facebook and Instagram.

Saikiran demands investigation into the accounts

Saikiran has demanded an investigation into the accounts allegedly publishing content that is "harmful to the sovereignty, integrity, and public order of India." According to the police investigation conducted so far, most of these videos have either been deleted or are inaccessible in India.

The police have registered cases under Section 66-C (identity theft) and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, as well as Section 353(2) (statements creating public disorder) and Section 336(4) (forged electronic record damaging reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway.

Meta says it has modified its grievance redressal policy

Meta on Thursday informed the Uttarakhand High Court that it has modified its grievance redressal policy and is now taking immediate action on users' complaints. Meta's clarification came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning issues such as the creation of fake social media accounts, the circulation of objectionable videos, attempts at online extortion, and the failure of social media platforms to take timely action on complaints.

During the hearing, the counsel representing Meta informed the court that the company had amended its grievance redressal policy and immediate action is now being taken regarding users' complaints.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter and asked the petitioner to present suggestions regarding the shortcomings in the functioning of social media platforms and ways to rectify them, so that such incidents could be effectively curbed.

Also Read:

Meta admits error after PM Modi's Facebook video blocked; govt summons company's global policy head