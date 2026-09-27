Ukraine, Czechia to clash in Billie Jean King Cup final; watch live on VETO OTT

The final of the Billie Jean King Cup, one of the biggest and most prestigious team competitions in women's tennis, will be played between Ukraine and Czechia today (September 27). Both teams will be aiming to lift the title. Czechia have reached the final after an eight-year gap, having last made it to the title clash in 2018, while Ukraine have reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time. The match will be played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China, and will be streamed live for free on VETO OTT, which holds the Billie Jean King Cup streaming rights in India.

Ukraine and Czechia faced each other only once

Ukraine and Czechia have faced each other only once in Billie Jean King Cup history. The teams faced each other during the 2023 qualifiers, a match that Czechia secured a 3-1 victory. The tie consisted of four matches---all singles events---with Czechia winning three and Ukraine managing to win just one. Despite their previous victory, Czechia will not take Ukraine lightly in the final, given both teams' impressive semi-final performances. Ukraine defeated Italy 2-0 in the semi-final to book their place in the title clash. The Ukrainian international registered a 6-3, 6-4 straight-sets win to take the first match away from Italy. Czechia, meanwhile, beat Spain 2-0 to secure their spot in the final.

An exciting final awaits in the Billie Jean King Cup. Ukraine will be taking on Czechia in the summit clash, and both sides will look to be at the top of their games, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end.

When, where, and how to watch the final live?

The Billie Jean King Cup final between Ukraine and Czechia will be played on September 27. The match will be streamed live for free on the VETO OTT app, which can be accessed on smartphones and smart TVs. Fans can catch the live streaming of both matches on VETO OTT. The final match between Ukraine and Czechia is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on September 27.

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