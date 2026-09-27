Ujjain road widening: CM Mohan Yadav's ancestral home, sister Kalawati's house come under demolition drive

Ujjain:

Demolition work is set to begin today on the houses of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his sister, Kalawati Yadav, as the properties fall within the scope of a road-widening project in Ujjain. The road expansion is being carried out as part of preparations for the Simhastha 2028 event. A demolition drive is currently underway in the city's Abdalpura area, with the Chief Minister's ancestral home and his sister’s house among the properties being affected.

How ​​much of the house will be demolished?

As part of the road-widening project, 2.90 metres of the Madhya Pradesh CM's ancestral home will be demolished. Neighbours have welcomed the drive, saying such measures are necessary for development. Mohan Yadav began his political journey from this house and became a college president while living there. The Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple located opposite his house will also be demolished by more than 20 feet.

Meanwhile, a 3.8-meter portion of the house belonging to Kalawati---who is the Chairperson of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and lives in the same area---will also be demolished today. Chief Minister's grandfather, Ramchandra Yadav, had this house built in 1974. Mohan Yadav spent his childhood in this house.

The road widening is planned for the stretch between Khajur Wali Masjid and Ganesh Chowk, a move prompted by the anticipated influx of crowds for Simhastha 2028. Approximately 270 houses in Mohan Yadav's neighborhood fall within the project's impact zone.

Bhopal Development Plan-2047

On the occasion of Ganesh Anant Chaturdashi, the Chief Minister announced on social media the draft of the Bhopal Development Plan-2047. He said the plan aims to protect Bhopal's natural heritage, including Bhojtal, forest areas and tiger movement corridors, while providing citizens with better facilities, improved mobility and opportunities for economic growth.

"On the sacred occasion of Ganesh Anant Chaturdashi, the draft of the Bhopal Development Plan-2047 has been released after a long interval. This plan has been prepared with the vision of conserving Bhopal's natural heritage—Bhojtal, forest areas, and tiger safari zones—while providing citizens with better facilities, seamless mobility, and opportunities for economic development," said CM Yadav.

The Chief Minister further said that the plan also includes a provision for a Green Transferable Development Rights (TDR) mechanism. "The plan includes provisions for Green TDR, enabling compensation for landowners whose land falls within green zones, while allowing developers the facility of additional development through TDR. This is an important initiative towards the resolve for a prosperous, accessible, and developed Bhopal. Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions on the published draft," he added.

The administration has now prepared the draft of Bhopal's new master plan. The government will invite objections and suggestions from citizens on the published draft.

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