'Question mark on my married life': In video, Uttarakhand minister accuses husband of plotting to kill her

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has lodged a complaint against her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu, accusing him of assaulting her and conspiring to kill her, while hurling casteist abuse.

On Thursday, she also posted a video on Facebook and alleged that Sahu had hid details regarding his previous marriage and accused him of having relationships with multiple women. She even claimed that Sahu forged her signature on documents to falsely indicate that she had stepped down as a director of certain companies.

Arya, a Woman and Child Welfare Minister in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet, claimed she recently retrieved an audio in which Sahu could be heard speaking to another woman and plotting to kill her.

"This has put a question mark on my married life," a visibly emotional Arya could be heard saying in the video. "I was forced to file a complaint with the police for the safety and security of my children... I am making this video because... women shouldn't tolerate domestic violence."

"With the Constitution as a witness, I have always fulfilled my duties and would continue doing it... As a woman, I was forced to do this for my children's safety. Rest, I don't have anything to say," the Uttarakhand minister added.

Arya, who did her M.Com and B.Ed from the Kumaon University, is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Someshwar Assembly constituency. After the video was released, Arya was admitted to the Krishna Medical Centre in Dehradun.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal has met Arya and informed that the minister's condition remains stable. He described Arya's complaint as "extremely serious" and said the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) at the Cantonment police station in Dehradun under several sections such as 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 420 (cheating), and three provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

As of now, neither Sahu, nor the Uttarakhand government has issued a statement on Arya's allegations. Sahu, also called Pappu Girdhari, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The two got married in July 2004.

- With inputs from Himanshu Kushwaha

ALSO READ:

Uttarakhand Congress faces internal rift over Harish Rawat's yatra; Venugopal says 'no individual campaigns'