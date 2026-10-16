Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit backs notice asking Imran Khan to leave India: 'I am really very happy…'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has supported Mumbai Police's decision to issue a notice to Imran Khan, asking him to leave India by October 28. The notice follows Imran's participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan last week, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, reportedly holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Ashoke Pandit reacts to notice served to Imran Khan

Reacting to the notice, Ashoke Pandit told ANI that he was happy with the decision. He said people who are not Indian citizens should understand their rights before participating in protests.

"I am really very happy ...because when you don't have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country, you go all out to see to it that our country is defamed. So, it can be under certain instructions by people who are enemies of our country within and outside, across the borders. So, you came on the streets to fight for your rights without realising it, without being educated to know what rights you have. So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country," he said.

Imran Khan detained during Mumbai protest

Imran was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while participating in the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

After his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently sitting inside a police van. He captioned the post, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Imran said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not there with any specific demands. He also raised questions about restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

The notice asking him to leave India has prompted reactions from several people, including supporters of the protest.

Kirit Somaiya had demanded Imran Khan's arrest and deportation

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had called for Imran's immediate arrest and deportation over his participation in the Mumbai protest. Somaiya alleged that the actor had violated OCI provisions and visa conditions.

He said he had submitted evidence to the police relating to Imran's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. Somaiya also called for immediate police action, alleging that the actor had misused his OCI status by taking part in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Imran of displaying what he called “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest.

“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.

Imran has said he will challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. His lawyer has argued that the rules do not prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

(With inputs from ANI)

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