Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 faces advance booking delay; tickets available at select cinemas

Advance booking for Ramayana: Part 1, starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has faced a delay across much of India amid a reported dispute between distributors and cinema exhibitors over revenue sharing. Bookings were scheduled to open on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra, but only a limited number of cinemas had begun selling tickets by Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Sacnilk, distributors are seeking a higher share of ticket revenue during the film's opening weeks. The disagreement has reportedly left exhibitors reluctant to accept the proposed terms, with negotiations continuing ahead of the film’s November 5 release.

Why is Ramayana advance booking facing a delay?

The dispute centres on how box-office revenue will be divided between distributors and exhibitors. The usual distributor share for major Hindi releases is reportedly 52.5% in the first week, 45% in the second week and 37.5% in the third week.

For Ramayana, distributors are reportedly seeking 60% in the first week, 50% in the second and 40% in the third. The proposed terms would give distributors a larger portion of ticket revenue, particularly during the opening week, when a film is expected to attract its biggest audiences.

Exhibitors, however, must also account for cinema operating costs and the risks involved in allocating screens. The two sides are reportedly negotiating, and the disagreement could affect how quickly bookings open across cinema chains.

Ramayana advance booking opens at select cinemas

Despite the dispute, some cinemas have started accepting reservations. Sacnilk reported that INOX Korum Mall in Thane and AMB Cinemas Kapali in Bengaluru were among the venues where bookings had opened. The limited availability does not mean that bookings have been postponed nationwide. More cinemas could open reservations as commercial arrangements are finalised.

How much has Ramayana earned in advance booking?

According to Sacnilk’s first-day advance booking report, Ramayana: Part 1 had collected Rs 12.17 lakh in gross advance sales for its November 5 opening day as of 1.34 pm on October 20. The figure excluded Rs 2.89 lakh worth of blocked seats.

The film had sold 2,517 tickets across 44 shows at 10 cinemas in seven cities. Bengaluru led the city-wise figures with Rs 9.02 lakh in gross advance sales, followed by Mysuru at Rs 1.44 lakh and Shivamogga at Rs 1 lakh.

These figures reflect the limited bookings available at the time of Sacnilk’s update and may change as more cinemas open ticket sales.

When will Ramayana: Part 1 release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

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