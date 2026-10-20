Amit Shah attacks AAP govt over drug menace, promises to eradicate trade in Punjab by December 2029

Ludhiana:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the growing drug menace, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promise to eradicate the trade within three months of coming to power. He vowed to eliminate the drug trade in the state by December 31, 2029.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana after visiting the families of three people whose lives were allegedly lost in incidents linked to their fight against drugs, Shah said he had never felt as deeply saddened as he did after meeting the grieving families.

During his visit, Shah met the families of Vikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. While Vikramjit Singh and Jhota were allegedly murdered, Gulzar Singh died by suicide, with his family alleging that he faced harassment after questioning the alleged drug trade in his locality.

"I have never felt as deeply pained as I do now. The reality these families described was far more harrowing and shocking than anything I had read in official reports in Delhi," Shah said, describing the impact of the drug menace on families in Punjab.

Questioning the AAP government over the deaths, Shah asked what answer it had for families who had lost their sons, brothers and husbands to the drug menace. He alleged that the state government had failed to take meaningful action beyond making excuses. "I came here today solely to offer comfort to those suffering. I had no political agenda whatsoever," Shah said, responding to criticism of his visit.

'Drug trade continues to grow day by day'

Shah accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promise to eradicate drugs within three months of assuming power in Punjab. He said the drug trade continued to grow despite the passage of five years.

"I have come today to remind the Punjab government and its leadership that you assumed power with a promise to eradicate the drug trade within three months. Five years have passed, yet the trade continues to grow day by day," he said.

The Home Minister also alleged that those who spoke out against the drug trade were either driven to suicide or murdered. He cited reports of police personnel allegedly being caught with large quantities of heroin and questioned the effectiveness of the state's anti-drug measures.

Shah further accused the AAP government of deflecting responsibility by blaming drug seizures at ports in Gujarat. He said drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore had been seized at ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra, and questioned how narcotics reached Punjab after being broken down into smaller consignments.

He alleged that the movement of drugs into Punjab could not continue on such a scale without political patronage.

Shah promises drug-free Punjab by Dec 2029

Reiterating his commitment to tackling the drug menace, Shah said the Centre would work towards eliminating the drug trade in Punjab by December 31, 2029.

"I once again assure the people of Punjab that we will eradicate the drug trade by December 31, 2029," he said.

Shah also referred to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's decision to refer a case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), calling it a positive step. He assured the people that the investigation would pursue all accused, regardless of their influence or position, and that the matter would be taken to court.

The Home Minister's remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the BJP and the AAP over the drug menace in Punjab, with the state scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year.

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Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota in Mansa; vows drug-free Punjab, India