Imran Khan, who holds US citizenship, served notice to leave India by October 28 over anti-CEC protest

Mumbai:

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has been issued a notice by Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice comes after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Imran took part in the protest held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. Mumbai Police also detained the actor in connection with the demonstration.

Imran Khan served notice to leave India by October 28 over anti-CEC protest

According to the information available, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in a protest in India despite not being an Indian citizen. The notice directs him to leave the country by October 28.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Imran Khan is a US citizen by birth and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows him to live and work in India. His citizenship status came under the spotlight in October 2026 following the recent controversy.

Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police during October 10 protest

Earlier, on October 10, Bollywood actor Imran Khan participated in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, following which he was detained by the police. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran was detained at 5:20 pm on October 10, 2026. Shortly afterwards, the actor shared a photograph on Instagram from inside the police van, captioning it, "Apparently I'm going for a drive (sic)."

Apart from Imran Khan, his cousin and 'Made in Heaven' actor Zayn Khan was also detained during the protest. He later took to Instagram to share the update with a humorous take on the incident.

Before his detention, the 'Delhi Belly' actor told news agency ANI, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organisation. I am just here as a representative."

The protest was organised under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' (We, the People of India) and was scheduled for 3:30 pm at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan in support of the ongoing movement at Jantar Mantar. Before the protest began, police increased security in the area, put up barricades, and closed roads leading to the venue. They also detained people arriving to take part in the protest.

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