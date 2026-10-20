Divya Vinekar, Alia Bhatt's co-star, dies; RJ Rohini confirms Darlings actor's sudden death

Actor Divya Vinekar, who appeared alongside Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in the Netflix film Darlings, has reportedly passed away. Her friend and colleague, RJ Rohini Ramnathan, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20. She described Vinekar’s death as sudden and unexpected and requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.

The cause of death and further details surrounding her demise have not been independently verified.

RJ Rohini Ramnathan pays tribute to Divya Vinekar

Announcing Vinekar's death on Instagram, Rohini expressed shock and grief. "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for the heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided. However, this is to inform those who wish to bid adieu to her, 10am tomorrow, 20th of Octo,ber at Shivaji Park Hindu Crematorium."

She further wrote, "DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed, baby. Go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her."

Read the post here:

Divya Vinekar appeared in Darlings and Jalsa

Vinekar was credited with playing a female constable in Darlings, the 2022 Netflix dark comedy-drama starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film also featured Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and marked Alia’s debut as a producer.

Her screen credits also included Jalsa, the 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

She worked in digital marketing before entering acting

Beyond acting, Vinekar was a digital content creator, freelance content writer and poet. She entered mainstream performing arts in 2018 after spending nearly a decade working in digital marketing.

Her sudden death has left friends and colleagues mourning her loss, with Rohini remembering her for her warmth, professionalism and the impact she had on the people around her.

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