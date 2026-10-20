Kapil Sharma defends Daler Mehndi after Mika's clarification, says, 'He went through serious surgery'

Daler Mehndi has been in the news following a stage show in Uttarakhand. During the performance, Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the singer’s performance, walked onto the stage and reprimanded him. He also accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, prompting a range of reactions. While some users mocked Daler Mehndi, others came to his defence. Following the incident, Kapil Sharma has publicly backed the singer.

What did Kapil Sharma say?

After the incident, Mika Singh shared a video defending his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, and rejecting claims that he was intoxicated. Kapil Sharma reshared the video on his Instagram account, along with an emotional note for the singer. Kapil revealed that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone major surgery, a detail that many people may not know. He urged people to be kinder to others, pointing out that one never knows what someone might be going through.

Kapil also praised Mika Singh for standing by his brother and clarifying the situation. He wrote, "Mika Paji, thank you for the clarification. May God bless Daler Paji. We love you, Daler Paji."

Mika Singh defends his brother

Mika Singh had earlier shared a video on Instagram addressing the controversy. He said, "I saw the news. You all spread the claim that Daler Mehndi was singing while intoxicated and was unable to perform properly. First and foremost, I want to ask you all, he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand? Have you ever seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you haven't. Since you haven't witnessed any such thing, how can you claim that he couldn't even stand up?"

Mika also spoke about Daler Mehndi’s recent surgery. He said, "He recently had a very significant operation. A prominent minister was present; he came onto the stage and remarked, ‘You aren't able to sing, so don't sing, we paid for this...' Fair enough, perhaps he was right about that. But do not claim that he was singing while under the influence of alcohol. I challenge anyone, if even one person can come forward and say, 'I have seen Daler drinking alcohol,' then I will quit singing altogether."

MLA Subodh Uniyal reprimands Daler Mehndi on stage

Daler Mehndi has been in the headlines following a stage show in Uttarakhand. During the performance, Subodh Uniyal, the MLA from Narendra Nagar, reportedly expressed displeasure with the singer’s performance and interrupted him after taking the stage. The MLA reprimanded Daler Mehndi over his inability to sing as expected, and the incident subsequently sparked debate on social media.

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