CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi High Court against extension of judicial custody

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi High Court challenging their judicial custody, with their counsel seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. The development comes a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) extended the custody of both activists until October 21. Their legal team is now seeking the High Court's intervention against the custody order. Das and Ranka have sought a night hearing in the high court, which is shut this week due to Dussehra vacation.

Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party has also accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the "illegal arrest" of Das and Ranka by "delaying court proceedings" and alleged that bail sureties had been rejected on "vague" grounds, even as police registered a non-cognisable report over "threats" received by the magistrate hearing the matter.

CJP seeks urgent intervention over custody extension

The party's legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, confirmed that the matter had been taken to the High Court and called for the immediate release of the two co-convenors. "We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait," CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

The party has alleged that the bail proceedings in the case are being deliberately delayed to prevent Das and Ranka from being released. However, the allegations of deliberate delay are the CJP's claims and have not been independently established.

Why were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained?

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar. The location had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site. The two activists were subsequently placed under preventive arrest and sent to five days of judicial custody. On Monday (October 19), they were produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station, who ordered that their judicial remand be extended by another two days, until October 21. The detention followed a protest at Jantar Mantar, where Das and Ranka, along with other CJP workers, displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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