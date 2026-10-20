Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second daughter's name as 'Devi Padukone Singh', share family photo

Deepika Padukone revealed the name of her second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, in a social media post featuring a family photograph on October 20, 2026. In the picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika can be seen holding their elder daughter, Dua Padukone, who is seen holding her younger sister, Devi.

Deepika captioned the post, 'Of Love & Abundance…Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह'.

See the post here:

Devi was born in September

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on September 19, 2026. And now, on the occasion of Dussehra, they revealed her name. The announcement offered fans a glimpse of the family as well.

When was their first daughter Dua born?

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. The couple announced her birth on social media and later shared her name with fans. With the arrival of Devi, the actors have become parents to two daughters.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship began in 2012, and the two grew close while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). Their on-screen chemistry soon became a talking point, while their off-screen relationship developed over the years. Ranveer later revealed that he proposed to Deepika in 2015 during a holiday in the Maldives. The couple kept their engagement private for three years before announcing their wedding in 2018.

When did Deepika and Ranveer get married?

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding celebrations included two ceremonies honouring Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi traditions. The couple shared pictures from their wedding with fans on social media, making the occasion one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity weddings that year.

Films Deepika and Ranveer have done together

The couple has worked together in several films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They also appeared together in 83, in which Ranveer played cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika portrayed his wife, Romi Dev. Their other shared screen appearances include Finding Fanny, Cirkus and Singham Again.

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh introduce baby Devi; know the spiritual significance of her name