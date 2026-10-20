Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai; discusses energy security, defence cooperation to boost India-US ties

Mumbai:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, focusing on energy security and defence cooperation as both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Rubio shared details of the meeting in a post on X, emphasising the importance of closer engagement between the two countries in key strategic sectors. "In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership," Rubio stated.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also described the engagement as productive, pointing to a broader agenda covering defence, energy, emerging technologies and trade. "Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership," he mentioned.

Rubio's Mumbai visit puts strategic cooperation in focus

Rubio's meeting with Jaishankar is part of a broader effort to maintain high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington and advance cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed the US Secretary of State upon his arrival in Mumbai for his second visit to India. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar received Rubio at the airport.

In a post on X, the MEA said the visit would provide an opportunity to advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Ambassador Gor had also expressed optimism ahead of the visit, signalling Washington's interest in further strengthening bilateral ties. "Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing US-India ties," he posted on X.

Trade, investment and emerging technologies on agenda

Ahead of the meeting, the MEA had indicated that discussions would cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including energy, trade, investment, defence and critical emerging technologies. The two sides were also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments. During a bi-weekly media briefing last week, the MEA spokesperson outlined the objectives of the visit.

"This forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities," the MEA stated.

Rubio to visit Jamnagar for energy cooperation talks

After completing his official engagements in Mumbai, Rubio is scheduled to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat for discussions on "enhanced energy cooperation", according to the US State Department. The Gujarat leg is expected to bring energy ties further into focus, building on the discussions held with Jaishankar in Mumbai. However, details of the proposed talks and any specific agreements or announcements were not immediately available.

(With inputs from ANI)

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