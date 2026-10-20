Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer faces Nepal ban, official letter cites cinema law

The upcoming film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has become a talking point even before its release. The film has been denied permission for public screening in Nepal, raising questions about its release in the country. It is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on October 23.

Why was Udta Teer denied screening permission in Nepal?

Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has issued an official letter to the film’s distributor, National Cine Group Nepal. The letter states that the film cannot be permitted for public screening under Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition, and Distribution) Act, 2026.

According to the letter, Nepal's Central Film Censor Board reviewed the submitted content and determined that it falls into a category prohibited under the law. As a result, the film was denied approval for public exhibition.

Is the film's plot linked to India-Pakistan tensions?

Reports suggest that Udta Teer revolves around tensions between India and Pakistan. This subject matter may have prompted the censor board’s decision. However, the ministry’s letter does not specify the scenes or content that led to the denial of permission.

Nepal’s cinema laws contain provisions allowing films to be prohibited if their content is considered harmful to the country’s interests or its communities. However, the precise reasons for the decision in Udta Teer’s case have not been specified in the letter.

(Image Source : X)Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer faces Nepal ban

What does it all mean?

Reports suggest the decision may be linked to the film’s portrayal of India-Pakistan tensions. Udta Teer reportedly follows a Pakistani spy who enters India but loses his memory after an accident and begins believing he is an Indian counterterrorism officer. Nepal’s Section 8(3) of the cinema law allows authorities to refuse certification to films considered harmful to the country’s security, peace and order, relations with friendly nations, or harmony among communities. However, while media reports have linked the decision to the film’s India-Pakistan storyline, the official notice does not identify specific scenes or explicitly confirm that this was the reason for refusing permission.

When will Udta Teer be released?

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is directed by Aakash Kaushik. The film is described as an action-comedy and is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on Friday, October 23.

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