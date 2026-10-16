Imran Khan asked to leave India: Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao reacts, partner Lekha Washington shares post

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, was served a notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for participating in a protest in Mumbai last week. The actor will move the Bombay High Court and challenge the notice served to him. Amid this, his partner Lekha Washington showed her support by dropping a post from the detention van. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao also reacted to the news on Instagram.

Kiran Rao reacts to notice served to Imran Khan to leave India

Kiran Rao shared a news clipping which consisted of a headline stating that Mumbai Police has asked Imran Khan to leave India. Sharing her own reaction to the matter, she wrote, "Wah, now it’s Mumbai Police!?”

In a separate story which claimed that Imran Khan is not an Indian National, she penned, "43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here. Worked here. Succeeded here. Failed here. Loved here. Fought here." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRAN RAO)Kiran Rao's Instagram story on Imran Khan

How Imran Khan's partner Lekha Washington reacted

Lekha, who had been standing by Imran since the protest, posted a photo from the detention van. She wrote, "Just", with multiple hand-heart emojis. Take a look:

What is the latest news on Imran Khan?

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor is set to challenge the notice asking him to leave India in the Bombay High Court, his lawyer has said, according to PTI. The notice was issued after Khan was detained during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

Khan participated in a demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where protesters demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and Khan's partner, Lekha Washington, was also present.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

According to the information available, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under the relevant provisions of immigration law over allegations that he participated in a protest in India despite not being an Indian citizen. The notice directs the actor to leave the country by October 28.

Imran Khan is a US citizen by birth and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows him to live and work in India. His citizenship status came into focus after the notice was issued.

Khan's lawyer has said that the actor will challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. The petition is expected to be filed by Friday or Monday through advocate Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

The legal challenge argues that the rules do not prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests. The petition has described the notice asking the 43-year-old actor to leave India as "drastic".

Once the petition is filed, it is likely to be mentioned before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for an urgent hearing.

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Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court against notice asking him to leave India