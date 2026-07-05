Government cracks down on Meta, orders Instagram to remove child abuse-related ads: Sources

New Delhi:

In a major action against social media giant Meta, the Centre has issued a notice over the alleged presence of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed the platform to immediately disable all advertisements and content that promote or facilitate access to such material.

According to sources, the government has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation within seven days on how such content appeared on the platform and the steps being taken to prevent similar incidents.

Government seeks immediate corrective action

The Centre has treated the issue as a matter of serious concern and has directed Instagram to take urgent corrective measures. Apart from removing the advertisements, the platform has also been asked to stop the promotion and spread of content linked to child sexual exploitation through its systems.

Sources said the government has specifically sought action against the alleged "algorithmic amplification" of such content, which may have helped increase its visibility on the platform. According to reports, some paid advertisements on Instagram were allegedly being used to direct users to external platforms hosting unlawful child sexual abuse material.

The government has instructed Meta to ensure that such content is removed without delay and that stronger safeguards are put in place to prevent its circulation in the future.

Legal action may follow if response is unsatisfactory

The notice warns that failure to provide the required information or take timely corrective action could invite legal proceedings.

The action comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms to circulate and promote illegal child sexual abuse material. The government is expected to closely monitor Meta's response before deciding on the next course of action.

The BBC report

The government's action came just hours after a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) alleged that Instagram had been displaying paid advertisements linked to child sexual abuse material in India. According to the report, the advertisements had cleared the platform's moderation process before appearing on the app.

As part of its investigation, BBC World Service found that some ads contained phrases such as "rape video" and "child video" and allegedly directed users to Telegram channels where such illegal content was being offered for as little as Rs 99.

Responding to the findings, Meta said it had removed the advertisements and suspended the accounts responsible for posting them. The company also said it had blocked several related URLs and continued to use automated systems to detect and remove policy-violating advertisements. It added that users can also report ads they believe breach the platform's rules.

Telegram, meanwhile, said it had taken action against content promoting child sexual abuse, claiming that it had removed more than 2.74 lakh channels and groups involved in such activities during 2026.

Also Read: Centre to summon Meta officials over child abuse ads on Instagram in India