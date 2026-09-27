NH-05 blocked in Himachal's Kinnaur due to shooting stones, mudslides; snowfall predicted on Monday

Kinnaur (HP) :

The National Highway-05 was blocked for vehicular movement after shooting stones and mudflow hit the Maling Nala area in Himachal's Kinnaur district due to heavy rainfall on Sunday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said. The continuous rainfall triggered shooting stones and mudflow along the Chaura-Samdo stretch of the highway, leading to the closure of the road, as per the district police. The highway had earlier also been blocked near Tapri due to mudflow, leaving several vehicles stranded and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Teams from the district administration, police and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been deployed at the affected sites to restore traffic movement. Machinery has been deployed at the site to clear the accumulated muck and remove vehicles stuck on the road near Tapri," said officials, as reported by news agency PTI.

Kinnaur has witnessed the season's first snowfall. Snowfall in the Koonochrang-Chitkul area has reportedly damaged apple crops. Fresh snowfall continues on higher peaks, while rain persists in lower areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put a snowfall alert in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for Monday and rains in middle and lower hills as well as the plains of the state. Precipitation will continue across the state till September 29 after which weather will remain clear till October 3, said IMD.

UP, Bihar, several states receive heavy rainfall, flooding

Uttar Pradesh has been among the worst-affected states, with several cities receiving intermittent rain for nearly 60 hours. At least 13 people have reportedly died in separate incidents, while 32 districts remain at risk of flooding. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in 63 districts, affecting normal life across the state. More than 20 districts are still under a heavy rain alert, although weather conditions are expected to improve after the next 24 hours.

In Lucknow, heavy rain led to a portion of a historic gate collapsing in the Hussainabad area of the old city. The area usually sees significant traffic and pedestrian movement. However, there were fewer people around when the incident occurred, and no one was injured.

Bihar is also on alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall. Authorities are maintaining special vigilance because of heavy rain in Nepal's Terai region. An alert has also been issued for rainfall in the catchment area of the Gandak River.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. District magistrates from 17 vulnerable districts joined the meeting through video conference to review preparations for dealing with possible flooding. The NDRF and SDRF have been directed to remain fully prepared.

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