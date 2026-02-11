Facebook rolls out AI Animated Profile Photos, Restyle Tool and Fun Text Backgrounds Facebook has introduced AI-powered animated profile photos, a new Restyle tool for Stories and Memories, and animated backgrounds for text posts. The Meta AI features aim to make profiles more creative and engaging, especially for younger users.

New Delhi:

Meta has just dropped three new AI features for Facebook, all about making your profile and posts pop. We’re talking animated profile pictures, a Restyle tool for Stories and Memories, and lively backgrounds for your text posts.

Facebook’s been sitting in the shadow of Instagram and WhatsApp for a while, but now it’s fighting back. These new AI tricks are rolling out, one by one, and Meta says they’ll help bring in younger users and keep things interesting.

Animated Profile Pictures: Add motion to your DP

Let’s start with animated profile photos. Finally, your display picture does not stick in place. Now, you can add subtle motion—think waving, blowing a kiss, or tossing on a virtual party hat. Facebook says it works best with a clear shot of one person, facing the camera. You can pick a photo from your camera roll or something you’ve already uploaded. And Meta’s not done—they promise more animation styles later this year.

Restyle Tool for Stories and Memories

Next up, the Restyle tool for Stories and Memories. Here’s how it works:

Upload a photo to Stories or select a Memory.

Tap on the Restyle option.

Enter a text prompt or choose preset styles like anime or illustrated.

You can mess with lighting, mood, and colours, or even swap out the background for a beach or city skyline. Basically, you get way more creative control over what you share. It’s along the same lines as those trendy AI photo editors showing up everywhere online.

Animated Backgrounds for Text Posts

Animated backgrounds are coming to text posts now, too. So your status updates don’t have to be plain old words—add a moving background, and suddenly your post stands out.

The new Feed design focuses on Reels

And there’s more. Facebook’s feed is getting a fresh design. It’s easier to jump to Reels, Friends, Marketplace, or your profile. Meta’s leaning hard into short videos, just like Instagram Reels, and trying to make the whole experience a little smoother.