Google pushes AI shift, offers voluntary exit to employees not ready for big change Alphabet just broke revenue records, but Google’s shifting gears: employees must commit to its new AI-focused strategy or take a severance package. Big Tech is making similar moves as AI becomes essential for career growth.

New Delhi:

Alphabet just hit a record USD 400 billion in revenue for 2025, but that is not the whole story. Google is reportedly gearing up for a big shift, and AI is at the centre of it. The company has given a message to employees, stating to get on board with the AI strategy or take a severance package and move on.

Going “All-in” on AI

Philipp Schindler, Google’s Chief Business Officer, has recently sent out an internal memo. He told employees that Google is willing to have people who are fully committed to its AI plans. The company is starting 2026 strong, focusing on major AI upgrades in the system. The AI world has changed at almost an unexpected speed, and Google wants a team which is ready for high-speed, high-stakes work.

Voluntary Exit Programme at Google

If someone is not up for that, Google is offering a Voluntary Exit Programme (VEP) with severance pay.

The focus is on the Global Business Organisation (GBO)—where people can handle ads, sales, solutions, corporate development and growing global revenue.

Not everyone qualifies, though. Large customer sales teams in the US and other roles that deal directly with clients are not eligible for the VEP; Google does not want to disrupt client relationships.

Big tech’s AI overhaul

Google’s not the only one making these moves. Microsoft, Amazon and Meta—they are all pushing hard into AI, and they’re restructuring teams to match. Microsoft even encouraged senior leaders to get behind AI or step aside. Buyout offers like Google’s are popping up across the industry, both in the US and the UK.

AI is not optional anymore. Companies everywhere are scrambling to weave AI into their products, ads, cloud services, and business tools. Employees need to keep up, learn new skills, and align with these new priorities. For Indian tech professionals working with global companies, it’s clear: knowing AI is quickly becoming key to climbing the ladder—and keeping your job.