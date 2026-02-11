iPhone 16 Plus gets huge price cut on Amazon: Save up to Rs 40000 with offers Amazon is offering up to Rs 40,000 savings on the iPhone 16 Plus with flat discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals. The price drops to Rs 71,990, and buyers can reduce it further with exchange benefits and EMI options.

New Delhi:

Apple iPhone 16 Plus has recently received a massive price cut, and if you have been planning to get your hands on the new iPhone, then this could be the right time for you. Amazon India, one of the popular e-commerce players, has announced the biggest discount on the iPhone 16 Plus model, which makes it economical for Indian buyers.

The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at Rs 89,900, and it is currently available with a flat 20 per cent off on the Amazon store, which brings down the price of the device to Rs 71,990.

iPhone 16 Plus and additional bank offers and exchange rates

To those who are looking for further price cuts, Amazon is offering additional savings tips, all thanks to the bank offers and other exchange deals. Here is how you can buy the device at a more discounted rate:

Instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 to select card users

No-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,243 per month

Exchange offer of up to Rs 35,950 on old smartphones

Even if you receive an exchange value of Rs 15,000, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Plus could further go down to around Rs 56,990, making it a great deal worth not missing.

iPhone 16 Plus: Full features

The iPhone 16 Plus has been designed with a premium aluminium frame and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina display, which is protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

The handset runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box, and it is further powered by Apple’s latest A18 chipset. It offers 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage to the customers to store anything and almost everything, making the most out of the device.

For photography lovers, the smartphone includes:

48MP and 12MP dual rear camera setup

On the front, it will come with a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls

The powerful chipset and up-camera system make it suitable for gaming, photography, and daily multitasking.

This deal is exceptional for those who want to enter into the iPhone ecosystem, with a huge price cut, and this deal is one of the rarest during this time of the year. With flat price cuts, along with exchange benefits and bank offers all combined together, this Amazon deal could be a perfect fit for Valentine's Day.