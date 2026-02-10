WhatsApp Web gets Voice and Video calling support for select users: How to use? WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out voice and video calling support on WhatsApp Web for select beta users. The feature includes end-to-end encrypted calls and screen sharing, allowing users to make calls directly from a browser without installing the desktop app.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the most used instant messaging apps, is finally fixing something which the users have been waiting eagerly for for years. The platform is rolling out a new voice and video calling feature for its WhatsApp Web. The feature is currently out for the beta testers and will eventually be rolled out for everyone (timeline unspecified). This means no more having to install the desktop app just to make a call – now you can do it right in your browser. That’s a big deal if you ask me.

New feature for Beta testers

Currently, only a handful of people in the WhatsApp Web beta programme can try out the new video and voice calling on the web version. But it will not stay that long, and soon, more users will be able to get the access in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Web: What’s new?

If you are one of the chosen beta testers, you will see a call icon pop up in the top-right corner of your chat windows. Just click it, and you can start a voice or video call on the spot. It works a lot like it does on your phone or the desktop app. For now, it’s just one-on-one calls—no word on when group calls will show up.

The good news is that it does not stop there. WhatsApp has stated that these web calls use end-to-end encryption, thanks to the same Signal protocol they have trusted for years.

So you do not have to worry about privacy, even if you are chatting in your browser. Plus, there is screen sharing. That is perfect for work meetings, tutoring sessions, or collaborating with someone when you cannot be in the same room.

Up until now, WhatsApp Web was kind of basic—texting, sharing files, and not much else. If you wanted to call someone, you had to install the Windows or Mac app. This new update means you can skip all that, which is huge if you’re on Linux or using a shared computer.

It is part of Meta’s bigger plan to make WhatsApp work everywhere, no matter what device you are using.

WhatsApp working on Close Friends for status updates

Not only this, but the instant messaging platform is further working on a Close Friends feature for status updates, along with a premium subscription that could bring new personalisation and productivity tools for the app users.

So, in case you use WhatsApp a lot, then things might upgrade for a better experience and be a lot more interesting.