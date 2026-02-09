These horror games in India are raising mental health concerns for children: Parents Alert! After the Ghaziabad tragedy, authorities are examining popular horror mobile games mentioned in the victims’ diaries, urging parents to monitor screen time and age-appropriate content.

New Delhi:

Recently, three young sisters took their lives in Ghaziabad, and the tragedy has shaken people across the nation, raising concerns about kids and their obsession with horror-themed mobile games. Indeed, horror content is tempting, but its obsession has taken lives – this is not the first time that this has happened in our country. When police started digging through the girls’ diaries, they kept running into references to a handful of popular horror games which are operational in India. This indeed is alarming, bringing the caution of parents, teachers, and officials, who are now pushing for more hands-on parenting and age restrictions.

How did the 3 sisters die in Gaziabad?

Cops say that there is no proof that the mobile games are directly causing the reason for suicide. Still, the fact that the girls kept mentioning them has made everyone worried about what this kind of content does to the minds of young teens, or kids, especially when they spend hours glued to their screens, without having proper parental control over using the smart device.

Which games are we talking about?

Investigators found four titles popping up again and again:

Poppy Playtime

The Baby in Yellow

Evil Nun: Scary Horror Game

Ice Scream

So, in case you have any kids who love mobile gaming and prefer to be glued to their handsets, you have probably heard at least one of these names.

They are everywhere – free or super cheap on app stores – making them accessible to millions of kids across the country who have already downloaded and are using them.

Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime, for example, drops you into a creepy, abandoned toy factory. The whole vibe is unsettling—creepy dolls, dark corners, and those sudden jump scares that make your heart race. Its main character, Huggy Wuggy, is supposed to be for teens, but experts say even older kids can find it a bit much.

(Image Source : POPPY PLAYTIME/PLAY STORE)Poppy Playtime

The Baby in Yellow

Then there’s The Baby in Yellow. Sounds innocent, right? But actually, you play a babysitter taking care of a not-so-normal kid, and things start getting paranormal fast. Psychologists point out that mixing horror with something as familiar as childcare can really mess with younger children’s heads, even if the graphics look cartoony.

(Image Source : PLAY STORE)The Baby in Yellow

Evil Nun and Ice Scream

Evil Nun and Ice Scream have their own twisted stories.

Evil Nun locks you in a school with a terrifying nun you need to escape.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE)Evil Nun: Scary Horror Game

On the other hand, Ice Scream involves a villain who kidnaps kids while pretending to sell ice cream.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE)Ice Scream

Sure, the visuals are stylised, but the themes—kidnapping, fear, confinement—can crank up anxiety, especially for sensitive kids.

So, what are the experts saying?

Education officials want parents to actually check what their kids are playing, look at age ratings, and keep an eye on screen time. Mental health professionals warn that non-stop horror content can mess with emotional well-being, especially for teens who are already spending too much time alone on their phones.

In the Ghaziabad case, the sisters were 16, 14, and 12. They were on their phones a lot. Investigators are looking at everything—digital habits, stress, and mental health issues—but they haven’t pinned the tragedy on any one thing.

If you are a parent, then here is what experts suggest:

Turn on parental controls

Talk openly to your kids about what they are doing online

Pay attention if they start acting withdrawn, anxious, or just different.

And if you are worried, do not wait – reach out for professional help early. It can make a real difference.