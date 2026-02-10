Infinix Note 60 Pro launch teased with 1.5K Rear Matrix display, Night Master camera and self healing technolo Infinix has teased the upcoming Note 60 Pro, revealing it as a premium-designed smartphone with a 1.5K 144 Hz display, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and backed by a 6,500 mAh battery with 90 W fast charging.

Infinix has just dropped in a teaser for the upcoming Note 60 Pro, and it looks like the phone’s launch is not far enough. It is set to take over from the Note 50 Pro, and Infinix has already started showing off teaser images on social media. You get an early peek at the design, colour choices, and a few important specs. The Note 60 Pro joins the larger Note 60 series, which also includes the regular Note 60 and a Note 60 Ultra.

Look and feel

Infinix has posted an official teaser on its Nigerian Facebook page, and as per the teaser, the upcoming Note 60 Pro will come in Silk Green, Solar Orange, and Torino Black colour options. Solar Orange really pops (may look very similar to the latest iPhone Cosmic Orange shade in the Pro model)—honestly, it is hard to miss!

Built and display

The phone comes with the metal body and a bold, edge-to-edge camera module on the back. But what really grabs attention is the Rear Matrix Display, which is new, and a small mini-LED screen tucked into the camera area.

It lights up with notifications, charging status, and alerts, kind of like what you get on the ROG Phone or the Nothing Phone.

On the front, you will get a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s some serious smoothness for scrolling or gaming, so if you care about the screen, this one’s aiming for the premium mid-range crowd.

Processor

The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, which will support heavy gaming or multitasking.

Infinix further added 3D IceCore VC chamber cooling to keep things running smoothly when heavily multitasking.

Photography

For the camera, you get a 50-megapixel “Night Master” lens on the back, made for low-light shots. And battery life shouldn’t be a problem—there is a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, which is brilliant for people who want instant juice for their handset. Infinix claims that its battery will last for years – all thanks to its six-year self-healing battery tech.

The Note 60 and Note 60 Ultra are on the way, but we do not know if the devices will arrive in India anytime soon. Infinix first teased the Note 60 series at CES 2026, and this will be their first lineup with satellite communication, so you can make calls or send messages even when you’re off the grid. Plus, the Note 60 Ultra marks Infinix’s first big collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina.