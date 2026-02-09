Apple to launch new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Mini with faster chipsets, AI features and OLED upgrade Apple is expected to launch updated iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models soon, focusing on faster chipsets, a possible OLED display for iPad Mini, and Apple Intelligence support.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech brand, seems to be upgrading and introducing the new iPad lineup, which is expected to arrive sooner than expected. The upcoming standard iPad, iPad Air and iPad Mini are all gearing up for a refreshed look and features, especially incorporating a lot of AI features.

The news was first spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is usually correct about his Apple news and updates. In his recent update, he mentioned that the company will be focusing on performance. Although he further stated that nothing exceptional will be there on the design front or anything flashy on the outside. Although the design is something which iPad needs to upgrade, as it is overdue.

In October 2025, Apple rolled out the iPad Pro with its M5 chip, but the rest of the iPads were left behind. Now, it looks like the company has worked on them and is bringing in new, upgraded AI-featured devices for the fans.

Do not get your hopes up for a fresh look

These new iPads will look a lot like the ones already out there. Apple’s sticking to what works: keep the hardware familiar, just make everything faster under the hood.

iPad Mini and its IPS LCD

Here’s where things get interesting: the iPad Mini.

Rumours say it might finally get an OLED display, ditching the old IPS LCD. That’s a big deal. OLED means deeper blacks, punchier colours, better contrast, and maybe even longer battery life. If this pans out, the Mini’s screen could start to rival what you get on the iPad Pro. That’s a huge upgrade for anyone who loves a smaller tablet.

Chipset

The iPads will be powered by the A18 chip; the regular iPad could pick up some of Apple’s new “Apple Intelligence” features- thinking AI-powered tools for rewriting text, summarising stuff, or creating images right on your device.

If Apple brings these AI perks to the base model, this will certainly mean that the company is aiming to attract more people to use their latest technology, and not just anyone buying the high-end devices.

This time, it's all about smarter, faster and AI-driven devices.

So, should you wait for these new iPads?

If you already own the last iPad Air, the upgrade probably won’t blow you away. But for Mini fans, that rumoured OLED display and new chip look really tempting. As for the regular iPad, stronger performance and those AI features could make it even more of a go-to tablet—especially since Apple already dominates the market with this model.