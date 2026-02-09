Honor X80 may arrive with gigantic battery at budget price tag: All you need to know Honor X80 is tipped to launch with a massive 10,000mAh battery, a 1.5K LTPS display and a Snapdragon 6-series chipset at a budget price. So far, there is no news about the device entering the Indian market.

Honor looks ready to bring in another budget smartphone, and this time, it will majorly focus on the battery life. As per the latest leaks, the company is cooking up a new handset – the Honor X80 – which will be backed by a huge 10,000 mAh battery. This is expected to provide juice for not one, but more than 2 days, and this kind of power is usually witnessed in rugged smartphones or ones built just to last forever.

There is no official word from the company yet, but, believing the rumours, the news is picking up steam. People are expecting the X80 to officially launch in the Chinese market soon, aimed mainly at those who prefer big battery devices for longer use without burning a hole in the pocket.

Price and availability

According to a leak on Weibo from Digital Chat Station, Honor has been planning to keep the X80 under CNY 1,000, which will be around Rs 13,000. If that holds, it’ll be one of the cheapest phones ever with this kind of battery muscle. Apparently, Honor wants to bring its big-battery approach—something it’s tried in a few other models—down to the budget level.

Leaked details say the X80 gets a 6.81-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution. No curved edges here—just a flat screen, which, honestly, makes it sturdier and a bit more practical for daily use. There’s talk of an upgraded design, but nobody’s spilt the details yet.

Performance of Honor X80

Performance-wise, rumours point to a next-gen Snapdragon 6-series chip, probably the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 (SM6850). Earlier leaks mentioned a low-power Snapdragon 7-series, but now it sounds like Honor is settling on an improved Snapdragon 6. That should give you solid speed and great battery life—especially with that giant battery backing it up.

To put things in perspective, the Honor X70 runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, packs an 8,300mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and has a 6.79-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a 50MP main camera and 8MP selfie shooter.

The X70 starts at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 16,000) in China, so if the X80 really comes in cheaper, it’s going to turn some heads.

Bigger battery, better longevity

Honor’s big batteries are already making waves. Phones like the Honor Power 2 and Honor Win, both packing 10,000mAh batteries, are doing well in their categories. And it sounds like Honor is not stopping there, as there are talk of even bigger batteries coming to the Magic series later this year.