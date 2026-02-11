Delhi to get three more Metro corridors as govt approves Phase 5 plan: Check routes and other details According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), following the sanction of Phase V (A), the extension of the Magenta Line from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista will be taken up.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase 5, marking a major boost to the capital's public transport network. The project, estimated to cost Rs 12,014 crore, is targeted for completion by 2028. The approved corridors are extensions of existing metro lines and aim to improve connectivity across key areas of the city: Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (Extension of Line 8): 9.913 km

Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal 1 (Extension of Line 10): 2.263 km

Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (Extension of Line 10): 3.9 km