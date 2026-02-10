Rekha Gupta announces 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' for Delhi residents: Know key features of the scheme The Delhi government has announced the launch of the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' for the future of girls. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that two daughters from eligible families will receive Rs 1 lakh upon maturity after completing their education. This scheme will be implemented from April 1, 2026.

New Delhi:

On the completion of one year of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (February 10) announced the launch of a new welfare scheme, 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' for the bright future of the girls of the national capital. This scheme will be implemented from April 1, 2026.

Under the new scheme, daughters in Delhi will receive a total assistance of Rs 56,000 in instalments, starting from birth and continuing until the completion of their graduation. After successfully completing their education, the scheme will mature, and the beneficiary will receive a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh.

Key features of Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

CM Gupta announced the scheme, detailing the families who will benefit from it.

Under the scheme, a maximum of two daughters per family will be eligible.

Each daughter will receive Rs 56,000 in instalments from birth to graduation.

Upon successful completion of graduation, the beneficiary will receive Rs 1 lakh on maturity.

If a girl gets married before completing graduation, she will not be eligible for the maturity amount.

The scheme will benefit families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The government will spend approximately Rs 160 crore on the scheme.

Ladli Yojana to be discontinued

Explaining the reason behind the discontinuation of the Ladli Scheme, the Chief Minister said that the earlier 'Ladli Yojana' was not implemented effectively. Under the Ladli scheme, girls were entitled to receive a total of Rs 36,000 in instalments, which was to be paid after maturity. However, around 1.86 lakh Ladli beneficiaries never received their due amount.

CM Rekha Gupta said that in the past year, the government traced nearly 30,000 such girls and distributed Rs 90 crore to them. She further announced that an additional Rs 100 crore would be released for 41,000 Ladli beneficiaries, who will receive their pending amount on the completion of one year of her government.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Meri Kaamayi, Mera Adhikar' initiative, we decided to completely reform the system," the chief minister said.

When will the new scheme be implemented?

She described the initiative as a major step towards empowering daughters through education and financial security, stating that the scheme encourages families to prioritise girls' education over early marriage. "With the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, our aim is to make every daughter self-reliant and ensure she completes her education," CM Gupta said.

The Ladli Yojana will be discontinued on March 31, 2026, and the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The government believes that this initiative will not only encourage girls’ education but also provide financial support to families and strengthen their economic stability.

