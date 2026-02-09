Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates six new CAAQMS, launches 100 'Vayu Rakshak' initiative Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and launched the 'Vayu Rakshak' initiative to strengthen the capital's fight against air pollution. With the addition of these stations, Delhi now has 46 CAAQMS.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and launched the 'Vayu Rakshak' initiative with the deployment of 100 dedicated Vayu Rakshaks, as part of the Delhi Government’s sustained efforts to control air pollution in the national capital. The initiative aims to strengthen both real-time air quality monitoring and on-ground enforcement, ensuring year-round action against pollution. The programme, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the Environment Department.

Effective expansion of the air monitoring network

The six new monitoring stations were inaugurated online at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), SPMSPC Talkatora Garden, Commonwealth Sports Complex, Delhi Cantonment and NSUT (West Campus).

With the addition of these stations, the total number of CAAQMS in Delhi has increased to 46, making it the largest air quality monitoring network in any city in the country. Of these, 30 stations are operated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 10 by the India Meteorological Department / IITM, and 6 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A further 14 monitoring stations are planned to be installed in the coming period.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that air pollution is a year-round challenge and not limited to a particular season. She stated that the Delhi Government is committed to addressing the issue on a continuous basis through monitoring, policy intervention and enforcement. She emphasised that providing clean and breathable air to the people of Delhi is a core responsibility of the government.

Emphasis on data transparency and policy-making

The CM Gupta also highlighted that air quality data is fully transparent and available in the public domain. She informed that PM10 and PM2.5 data are updated every hour, while data for other parameters are updated every five minutes. She added that the government believes in evidence-based policymaking backed by transparent data.

Referring to measures taken in the transport sector, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) currently operates nearly 4,000 electric buses, the highest number in the country, and the government aims to induct 14,000 clean-fuel buses by 2028. She also mentioned ongoing initiatives such as landfill remediation, waste-to-energy projects, mechanical road sweeping, mist spraying, dust control measures and expansion of green cover.

On the occasion, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that monitoring must be complemented with strict enforcement to achieve tangible results. He stated that the deployment of 100 'Vayu Rakshaks' will ensure that pollution control measures are implemented effectively at the ground level. He informed that in 2024, 233 posts were vacant in the DPCC, of which 157 posts have been filled within the last 11 months, significantly strengthening enforcement capacity. He added that pollution control efforts are being undertaken simultaneously across multiple sectors including vehicles, construction activities, road dust management and plantation.

'Vayu Rakshak': Enforcement alongside monitoring

As part of the initiative, 100 'Vayu Rakshaks' have been deployed to work in coordination with the DPCC for on-ground pollution control. In addition, 600 Vayu Rakshaks, in coordination with the Delhi Police, are monitoring violations related to traffic and emissions.