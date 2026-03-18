LPG 'gas ATM' launched in Gurugram: No more waiting for cylinders, vending machine to operate 24X7

Mumbai:

Amid an ongoing LPG shortage across the country due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, a major facility has been introduced for residents of Gurugram. North India’s first LPG gas ATM has been launched in the city, eliminating the need to wait for hours when gas runs out. A filled cylinder can now be obtained within just 2 to 3 minutes. The smart vending machine has been installed at Central Park Flower Valley, Sector 22, Sohna, as a pilot project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

This machine is fully automated and contactless. Customers can log in with their registered mobile number and then verify via OTP. They then scan the QR code and make a digital payment using any UPI. Once the process is complete, the filled cylinder is delivered from the machine, and the empty cylinder is stored inside.

Lightweight and safe cylinder

The cylinders dispensed from this ATM differ from traditional iron cylinders. They are composite cylinders made of fibre, which are lightweight, hygienic, and rust-free. While traditional cylinders weigh approximately 31 kg, this new cylinder weighs approximately 15 kg, making it much easier to lift. Its transparent design also helps visualise the gas level.

24x7 convenience and quick refills

The biggest advantage of this machine is its 24-hour availability. This means you no longer have to wait for the gas agency's delivery. You can go at any time and get a new cylinder in just a few minutes. The machine has the capacity to hold 10 cylinders at a time and automatically alerts the gas agency when stock is low.

Technology will transform the gas distribution system

This initiative is considered a major step towards modernising the gas distribution system. BPCL aims to provide fast, safe, and convenient service to its customers through technology. If this pilot project is successful, LPG ATMs may soon be available in other cities across the country.

(Inputs - Gohit Kaushik)

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