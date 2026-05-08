Finn Allen, spinners decimate Delhi Capitals as Kolkata register fourth consecutive wins in IPL 2026

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL 2026. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side produced a clinical all-round show, getting the job done with 34 balls to spare. Meanwhile, it all started with winning the toss as bowling first was a very important decision made by the KKR skipper.

Batting first, Delhi failed to understand the nature of the surface and it bothered them throughout the game. Sri Lanka international Pathum Nissanka, who has experience of playing on slow surfaces, was the only batter to show some hunger, scoring a half-century. KL Rahul supported him well for a while, but he failed to capitalise on it, registering 23.

Delhi’s middle order, on the other hand, flopped yet again. Six of them scored in single digits as it was only Ashutosh Sharma’s quick cameo of 39 runs that helped Delhi register 142 runs on the board, which looked difficult at one stage. Credit goes to KKR bowlers for their extremely effective spells in the middle, as the likes of Suinil Narine, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakaravarthy once again dominated the proceedings. Kartik Tyagi too had a phenomenal outing in the middle.

Finn Allen show in Delhi

In the second innings, Finn Allen absolutely stole the show. He had a slow start to the game, understanding the conditions, but once he found momentum, he launched a scathing attack on the DC bowlers. The New Zealand international hit 10 sixes during his stay at the crease and completed his century in 47 balls. His fearless knock secured KKR a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green’s innings was also equally valuable. The Australia international arrived at the crease after KKR lost two quick wickets, and instead of playing an aggressive innings as well on a difficult pitch, he played the perfect role of a second fiddle and won the game for his side.

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