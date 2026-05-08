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KL Rahul becomes first cricketer to register major milestone in IPL

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

KL Rahul became the first player in IPL history to score 1000 or more runs for three different franchises after reaching the milestone for Delhi Capitals against KKR. The opener also became DC’s fastest batter to 1000 runs, achieving the feat in just 23 innings.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

KL Rahul registered another major milestone in IPL. The Delhi Capitals opener managed a cracking start against KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but failed to capitalise on that, departing for 23 runs. Despite his short stay at the crease, Rahul managed to write a new chapter of history, as he completed 1000 runs for Delhi.

With that, he became the first cricketer in IPL history to score more than 1000 runs for three different franchises. The keeper-batter had earlier achieved the milestone with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants before joining Delhi.

KL Rahul's tally:

Franchise Matches Runs
Punjab Kings 55 2548
Lucknow Super Giants 38 1410
Delhi Capitals 24 1007

Meanwhile, the landmark moment arrived in the sixth over of the innings. Against Kartik Tyagi, he created room against a full delivery outside off stump and sliced the ball towards deep backward point for a boundary, taking his tally beyond four figures for the franchise.

More records for KL Rahul

Rahul’s latest achievement also strengthened his standing in Delhi Capitals’ history books. He reached 1000 runs for the franchise in only 23 innings, making him the fastest batter to do so for the team. The previous benchmark of 35 innings was jointly held by JP Duminy and former Delhi captain Rishabh Pant.

He also entered an elite list for the quickest batters to 1000 IPL runs for a franchise. Chris Gayle still holds the record after reaching the mark in just 20 innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Shaun Marsh achieved it in 21 innings for Punjab Kings. Rahul’s previous 1000-run milestone for Punjab had come in 23 innings, matching Lendl Simmons’ record for Mumbai Indians.

Fewest innings to 1000 runs for a franchise

Player Team Innings taken for 1000 runs
Chris Gayle RCB 20
Shaun Marsh PBKS 21
Lendl Simmons MI 23
KL Rahul PBKS 23
KL Rahul DC 24
Devon Conway CSK 24

Notably, the ongoing IPL 2026 season has been one of Rahul’s strongest campaigns. His consistency at the top of the order, coupled with an aggressive approach, has made him one of the standout performers in the competition. A blistering 152 against Punjab Kings earlier in the tournament further underlined his form. He currently is the third-leading run-scorer of the season, having amassed 468 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 180.

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Cricket KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
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