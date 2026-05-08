LSG are struggling to find the right combination; they lack control and consistency: Umesh Yadav

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants managed just three wins in 10 games so far in the IPL 2026. They are currently at the bottom of the table and even though the Rishabh Pant-led side is mathematically alive in the playoffs race, it’s nearly impossible for them to progress. So far, it has been an extremely difficult season for the franchise, with the batters struggling to live up to the expectations. Constant chop and changes haven’t helped either.

The franchise has tried multiple opening combinations this year and the middle order was affected because of the same. That raises a question of role clarity as well. Umesh Yadav, expert on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary' believes that the combination and the role clarity could be two of the biggest factors in LSG’s poor show this season. He added that the bowling unit has done reasonably well, but the batters failed to live up to expectations, leading to LSG being at the bottom of the table.

“I think LSG’s combination isn’t sitting quite right. Last year, LSG were doing well as a batting unit. However, this year, even the batting unit has struggled. Bowlers have restricted teams to 160, but the batters failed to chase it. Finding the right combination is where they are struggling. They have tried multiple opening combinations, but none of them could play the entire powerplay. Someone or the other departs. In the middle order, Rishabh is struggling and Nicholas Pooran just found some form,” Umesh answered India TV"s query during a media interaction.

Umesh calls for consistency in LSG camp

He further explained that the team has been heavily dependent on individual brilliance, rather than a collective show. He believes it has only troubled the team and put pressure on the captain.

“They have lost their batting prowess this season. They are dependent on specific moments and batters to bail them out but everyone needs to contribute. Even the batting order isn’t quite confirmed there. There’s a lack of control and consistency and overall, it has bothered Pant,” the pacer added.

Champions Wali Commentary is a dedicated digital feed in Hindi on CTV featuring former TATA IPL champions who share never-heard-before tales and an insight into players’ minds as live action plays out.

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