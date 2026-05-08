Suvendu Adhikari vows fear-free Bengal, says 'will work to fulfill Modi guarantee in the state'

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari delivered a strong message to the people of Bengal after being elected as the leader of the legislature party on Friday. Addressing party legislators in Kolkata, he said that the state has nothing to fear under his watch. He stressed that trust must replace fear and promised a governance style driven by action rather than speeches. "As long as I am alive, Bengal does not need to fear... Fear is out of Bengal and trust is in... I will give less speeches and work more," Adhikari added.

Adhikari promises to fulfill Modi guarantee

Adhikari reiterated that he will adhere strictly to the policies of the BJP, signalling alignment with the party's national leadership. He also assured that all guarantees made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled without fail. "Bhoi is out and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, bharosa is in. I will follow only the BJP’s policies and will work towards fulfilling Modi's guarantee in the state...," Adhikari said amid loud cheers from party MLAs and supporters. Adhikari highlighted that Bengal's development would require a close partnership between the Centre and the state. He assured BJP legislators that all promises made in the party’s Bengal manifesto would be implemented systematically to meet public expectations.

Probes into corruption and crimes against women

Revealing the government's first steps, Adhikari announced inquiries into alleged corruption and crimes against women during the previous Trinamool Congress regime. "A commission headed by a retired judge will investigate all corruption cases. Commissions will also probe into incidents of atrocities against women and the guilty will be punished," he said. Adhikari also underlined that the BJP government aims to rebuild Bengal and secure the trust of more than sixty per cent of the population through positive governance.

Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in on May 9

Earlier in the day, Suvendhu Adhikari was elected the legislative party leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the State. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal said. Adhikari is set to take the oath on May 9 -- the day which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

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