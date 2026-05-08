'Left with a warm smile on my face': Alia Bhatt reviews mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently watched her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi and shared her heartfelt reaction. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also features her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a key role.

After watching the film, Alia said she was "left with a warm smile" and praised both Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, adding that they "light up the screen." Read on to find out what she wrote in her review.

Alia Bhatt reviews Neetu Kapoor's film Daadi Ki Shaadi

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the Raazi actress Alia Bhatt shared pictures of herself with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from the special screening of the film. Praising the film, she wrote, "Left with a warm smile on my face Twists, turns & nonstop laughter... woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of. @neetu54 @riddhima kapoor sahni official both of you light up the screen." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT)Screengrab taken from Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Cast details

Notably, the film marks the debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni (granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor). The film also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, Teju Kolhapure, Deepak K Dutta, Jitender Hooda, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Hegde, Vidhaan S Sharma, Swarna Pandey, Ishan Chadha, Champa Flora David Jacob, Parveen H, Mohammed Ali, and Rahul Singh.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor bring an emotional story of ageing and loneliness