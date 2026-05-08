Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor bring an emotional story of ageing and loneliness

Movie Name: Daadi Ki Shaadi

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Genre: Family Drama

When a film tells the story of human relationships with simplicity and seriousness on the silver screen, it reaches the hearts of the audience. Director Ashish R Mohan's film Daadi Ki Shaadi is one such film. Released in theaters today, on May 8, this film not only provides entertainment but also sparks an important conversation about the loneliness and desires of the elderly in our society. The biggest USP of this film is the reunion of three generations of the Kapoor family and the much-awaited debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Story

The film's story begins in the beautiful valleys of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla. Here, Vimala Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor) lives alone in her luxurious bungalow. The story takes a turn when Vimala makes the shocking announcement via social media that she is getting married again. This news comes as a bolt from the blue for her sons, Jeevan (Deepak Dutta) and Nagendra (Jitendra Hooda), as well as her daughter, Sunaina (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni).

While the family is shocked by this news, Vimala's granddaughter Kanika (Sadia Khatib) and Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma) are about to get engaged. Tony's family is a typical Punjabi family from Delhi, with a large sweets business. As news of Vimala's wedding spreads, chaos erupts within both families. The engagement is called off, and the entire clan arrives in Shimla to dissuade Vimala from this decision. This is where retired Colonel Theeran Devarajan (R. Sarathkumar) enters, becoming Vimala's new life partner.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Direction and Screenplay

Ashish R Mohan has chosen a very bold and sensitive subject. Remarriage of the elderly is still considered a taboo subject in our society, but the director has presented it with ease without being preachy. The first half of the film is very energetic. The clash between a noisy Punjabi family and a calm and disciplined South Indian man (Colonel Theeran) creates a perfect blend of comedy and drama on screen. However, the film's length (two and a half hours) is a bit of a drag. After the intermission, the story seems to repeat the same sentiments at points, which slows down the pace a bit. However, the director's honesty is commendable; he did not play with emotions and kept the story grounded. The film's length could have been reduced slightly. The pace slows down in the second half.

Daadi Ki Shaadi leaves a significant question: Does a person no longer need a companion after reaching a certain age? The film conveys the message that the elderly need not only the care of their children and grandchildren, but also mental and emotional companionship. The film's length could have been slightly shorter. The pace slows down in the second half.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Acting

Neetu Kapoor is the heart of this film. She portrays Vimala with such grace and depth that you can feel her loneliness even in her silence. The sadness hidden behind her smile and her determination to live life on her own terms give the film an emotional core. Kapil Sharma emerges as a pleasant surprise in this film. He breaks away from his familiar comedic image and delivers a very restrained and serious performance. In the role of Tony, he proves that he is not only adept at making people laugh, but his performance in emotional scenes is also top-notch. Sadiya Khateeb adds color to the film with her freshness, while R Sarathkumar displays a unique authority and grace in the role of the Colonel.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in her acting debut, exudes a confident spirit. She plays a daughter who lives abroad and stands by her family in times of crisis. Her screen presence is effortless, and she never appears out of place. Meanwhile, Samara Sahni, the youngest member of the Kapoor clan, captivated everyone with her small role and her performance in the song 'Senti.' Seeing three generations (Neetu, Riddhima, and Samara) together in one frame felt like a historic moment. The film showcases the strength the women of the Kapoor family have given to cinema over the decades.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Technical Aspects

The film's dialogues are very realistic. They don't feel like a film drama, but rather like conversations that would happen in your home. The humor is natural and stems from the characters' mutual banter. Musically, the songs support the film's mood. Senti is a fun track, while Suno Na Dil is a soul-soothing song. The background score helps maintain the film's emotional tone without overpowering it.

Daadi Ki Shaadi: Verdict

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a film you can watch with your entire family. It will make you laugh, cry a little, and ultimately leave you with a smile. If you're looking for a clean, meaningful, and heartwarming family film, this is a great choice. Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a breath of fresh air, breaking through old stereotypes.

With a 3.5 rating, this film is a must-watch for its simplicity and honesty.

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