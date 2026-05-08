BJP govt will work to fulfil dream of Sonar Bangla: Amit Shah after announcing Suvendu as Bengal CM

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who announced Suvendu Adhikari as the Bengal CM, said on Friday that the new government will work its best to fulfil the dream of Sonar Bangla. He also thanked the people of Bengal for providing the mandate defeating the Trinamool Congress and the Left Parties. He said there have been many incidents of violence and threats, but people have put their faith in BJP in Bengal polls. After BJP forms govt in Bengal, infiltration, cow smuggling will be impossible, Amit Shah added.

"In a way, due to your faith, the central figure of today's celebrations and the future Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari," said Amit Shah as he started his address after announcing Suvendu Adhikari's name as the Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party.

Will fulfil expectations of people of Bengal: Amit Shah

"It is the responsibility of all of us BJP workers to pursue the goal of 'Sonar Bangla' and fulfil the expectations of the people of Bengal. Today, the Kavi Guru's lines are ringing true: 'The path to a Bengal where the mind is free from fear and the head is held high with pride has been paved, and Bengal is walking that path'..." says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Will do our best to uphold that trust to the fullest: Shah

"I also want to say on behalf of the party that the expectations that the people of Bengal have placed in us, based on which they have given us this mandate, we will do our best to uphold that trust to the fullest," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said there have been many incidents of violence and threats, but people have put their faith in BJP in Bengal polls.

During the party legislative meeting, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of the state.

Will free Bengal's culture from foreign ideologies: Amit Shah

"We are moving forward in the direction of freeing Bengal's culture and tradition from the rule influenced by foreign ideologies and once again creating the Bengal of the imagination of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Maharishi Arvind, and Kaviguru Tagore..." says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Suvendu elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party

"...I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.

BJP sources said Adhikari's name was proposed at the legislature party meeting and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9 at 11 am. Suvendu Adhikari will meet Bengal Governor TN Ravi in Lok Bhawan at 6.30 pm today. He will carry the consent letter with the signature of all MLAs.

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Suvendu Adhikari chosen as BJP's first CM in Bengal, to take oath tomorrow at 11 am