NEET UG 2026 re-exam: From CCTV surveillance to police escorts, security tightened for over 22 lakh candidates

New Delhi:

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, authorities across the country have stepped up security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of one of India's biggest entrance examinations. From additional police deployment and CCTV surveillance to transport assistance and medical support, preparations have been intensified at examination centres nationwide.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to reach their centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, with entry gates set to close at 1:30 pm.

Madhya Pradesh: Two-layer security in Bhopal

In Bhopal, Additional Collector Prakash Chandra Shakya said the district administration has completed preparations in coordination with the NTA.

Shakya told ANI, "The district administration is fully prepared for the NEET exam. NTA has appointed two city coordinators -- one handling 14 centres and the other 18, making a total of 32 centres. Data for 13,774 students has been received, and inspections of exam centres are complete. Security will be two-layered. Local police outside and agency staff inside for scanning. Students will enter only after these checks. CCTV cameras and jammers are installed at all centres to ensure strict vigilance."

According to officials, 32 examination centres have been set up in the city, while CCTV cameras and signal jammers have been installed to strengthen monitoring.

Jammu and Kashmir: Focus on SOP implementation

In Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo said multiple agencies have worked together to ensure strict implementation of examination protocols.

"The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has held a series of meetings to ensure the strict implementation of SOPs on the ground. We have finalised our preparations by coordinating with the police department, security agencies, and local NTA representatives," Labroo told reporters.

Officials said coordination has been carried out with security agencies, local authorities and NTA representatives to ensure the examination is conducted without disruption.

Uttarakhand: Multi-layered arrangements in Dehradun

In Dehradun, police officials said elaborate security measures have been put in place across all examination centres.

"In Dehradun, NEET will be held across 16 centres with extensive security arrangements. Paper transport will have a police escort team. Each centre is headed by an inspector-level officer, supported by a team leader of the same rank. Teams are deployed for checking duties, ensuring strict vigilance throughout," SP City Pramod Kumar told ANI.

Authorities said police escort teams will accompany the transportation of examination material and monitoring teams will remain active throughout the process.

Delhi: Inspection rounds completed

In the national capital, officials have been conducting inspection visits to examination venues ahead of the test.

An observer who visited the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Ashok Vihar told ANI, "Everything has been checked and found fit for the exam. Five schools have been designated as centres here. This is the first centre, and we now have to visit the others."

Officials said inspections are continuing at other designated centres to ensure readiness before the examination begins.

Uttar Pradesh: Security and transport support in Prayagraj

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said nearly 23,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination across 47 centres in the district.

Verma told ANI, "The NEET exam is scheduled to be held at 47 centers in Prayagraj district, and approximately 23,000 students will participate. Considering the sensitivity of this exam, we have made adequate preparations. Static and sector personnel have been deployed at each center, under whose supervision the entire exam will be conducted. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed to assist them. Personnel will be present from the time the question paper reaches the center to the time it is collected and returned."

Verma added, "To ensure there is no inconvenience at the railway and bus stations, appropriate instructions have been issued after meetings with railway and roadways officials. The reduced fare rates announced by the state government for students are being strictly followed. Everyone has been sensitised to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience while returning. An ARTO team has been deployed to ensure there are no transportation problems within the city. Considering the heat, medical teams and ambulances have also been deployed... we are fully prepared."

Rajasthan: Heavy police deployment in Ajmer

The Ajmer district administration has also completed security preparations for the re-examination.

According to officials, around 300 police personnel will be deployed across examination centres in the district. Armed guards will accompany the transportation of question papers and answer sheets, while strong rooms at examination centres will remain under police supervision.

Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid said police personnel have been instructed to remain alert and strictly enforce examination guidelines.

Over 22 lakh candidates to appear

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was ordered following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses during the May 3 examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe into the matter and has made multiple arrests. Student protests have also been reported in several parts of the country in the aftermath of the controversy.

Against that backdrop, authorities across states have focused on tightening security and improving coordination to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly for the more than 22.79 lakh candidates set to appear on June 21.

ALSO READ: NTA says candidate selected Abu Dhabi through own login; centre later changed to Nagpur after request