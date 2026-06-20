'Being your friend certainly hasn't helped': Meloni blasts Trump after he repeats G7 'photo' claim

New Delhi:

A diplomatic row between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has escalated after the Italian leader publicly responded to Trump's latest remarks about her and accused him of launching "senseless" attacks.

The exchange follows Trump's renewed claims that Meloni repeatedly sought photographs with him during the recent G7 summit in France and was now attempting to improve ties with Washington for political gain. Meloni has firmly rejected those allegations, defending both her government's record and Italy's sovereignty.

Trump repeats claims about Meloni and G7 summit

In a post on Truth Social, Trump once again alleged that Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the G7 meeting in France.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote.

The US president went on to claim that Meloni was struggling politically at home and suggested that her stance on US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon had contributed to declining popularity.

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did Nato, for that matter!)," Trump said.

Trump also criticised Italy for not allowing the United States to use Italian landing strips or runways, describing it as a significant logistical inconvenience.

"She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' Nato Allies," he wrote.

The US president further argued that Meloni's approach towards Washington had changed following what he described as a US military victory over Iran.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

Meloni calls Trump's attacks 'senseless'

Responding to Trump's remarks, Meloni dismissed the allegations and criticised the US president for repeatedly targeting her.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," Meloni said.

She rejected Trump's suggestion that her political standing was tied to her relationship with Washington and said her popularity depended on how effectively she represented Italy's interests.

"My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister," she said.

'My popularity is none of your concern'

Meloni also pushed back against Trump's comments on Italy's policies and stressed that decisions concerning the country would continue to be guided by national interests.

"Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," she added.

The exchange marks the latest chapter in a growing public disagreement between the two leaders, with the dispute extending beyond the original claims about photographs at the G7 summit to broader questions involving foreign policy, military cooperation and domestic political standing.

What began as a disagreement over Trump's account of events at the summit has now evolved into a direct war of words between two prominent leaders who have often been viewed as political allies on the international stage.

ALSO READ: 'Neither I, nor Italy ever beg': Meloni hits back after Trump claims she 'begged' for photo with him at G7