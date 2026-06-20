Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again: Here’s why Tehran took such step despite ceasefire with US

Tehran:

Iran's joint military command on Saturday confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon and US "bad faith" and "its clear breach of its commitments" by failing to end the war. The statement on state television also warned that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned." Ships had begun transiting the strait after the interim US-Iran agreement was signed earlier in the week.

16 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 16 people, including two children, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. The persistent fighting threatened an interim agreement between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

According to Fars news agency, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters made the move, citing the lack of implementation of the first clause of the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding. Iran criticised Israel's actions in Lebanon, recognising them as a "relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire," Fars reported.

"In view of the flagrant bad faith and breach of covenant by America regarding the failure to implement the first clause of the end-of-war agreement, and in reaction to the relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the brutal massacre and displacement of hundreds of thousands of the oppressed people of this land, and also in light of the occupying Zionist forces' refusal to withdraw from the lands of southern Lebanon, it declares that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels," the agency wrote in a post on X.

Iran warns US of subsequent steps if MoU's terms are breached further

Calling this the first response, Iran said it will take "subsequent steps" if the MoU's terms are breached further, Fars reported. "It is recalled that this step is the first response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to fulfill its commitments," the post read.

This comes after the Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said that the fresh strikes in Lebanon were made in retaliation for Hezbollah's "repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire," while maintaining that it remains committed to protecting its civilians and forces.

Israel claims Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on its forces

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force claimed that Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on Israeli forces, adding that the forces retaliated by striking dozens of "terrorist infrastructures" and terrorists in overnight strikes.

"In several different incidents throughout the night, the terrorist organisation Hezbollah launched more than 50 launches toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. These constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The IDF will not tolerate harm to Israeli civilians or its forces, and will respond forcefully to any use of force against them," the IAF wrote in the post.

The forces stated that the targeted strikes were carried out on rocket launch positions, weapons storage facilities, and command centres in southern Lebanon. Expressing adherence to the ceasefire agreement, the IAF stated that it will continue its actions to "remove any threat" from the Israeli civilians and forces."

In order to remove threats and in response to the blatant violations by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, the Air Force struck dozens of terrorist infrastructures and terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon overnight.

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Iran signals greater control over Strait of Hormuz, asks ships to register despite free transit