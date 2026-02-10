Planning to buy an AC? Flipkart offers up to 50 per cent off on 1.5-ton Window ACs If you are planning to buy an air conditioner for the upcoming summer season, Flipkart is giving the option for the buyer- offering up to 50 per cent discount on 1.5-ton window ACs from Voltas, LG, Blue Star, Whirlpool and more. Prices start as low as Rs 26,750 with bank and exchange offers.

New Delhi:

If you are thinking about getting an air conditioner for your home this summer, then this article is for you. Right now is the time when you can have the cooling machines for your home at a drastically low price, for 1.5-tonne window ACs. The machines have dropped down the prices from the major brands, with discounts reaching up to 50 per cent on top brands like Voltas, Blue Star, and LG.

If you’re worried about wallets but still want to beat the heat, now’s a great time to grab a deal. Flipkart is running big off-season offers on window ACs from Voltas, LG, Samsung, Blue Star, Lloyd, Haier, and Godrej. Basically, you can snag a 1.5-ton window AC at a fraction of the usual price, way before summer kicks in.

Here’s what’s on the table:

Voltas 1.5 Ton: Normally Rs 42,990, but right now it is down to Rs 27,399 after a 36 per cent discount. There are exchange and bank offers, too, so you can bring the price down even more. Blue Star 1.5 Ton: Listed at Rs 39,500, but Flipkart is taking 32 per cent off, so you pay just Rs 26,750. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star: This one’s a premium pick, usually Rs 72,990, but with a 47 per cent discount, it’s yours for Rs 38,990. Again, keep an eye out for bank deals for extra savings. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star: On a tighter budget? The 3-star model is down from Rs 67,990 to Rs 31,990- a 53 per cent discount. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton: Usually Rs 50,000, but you can grab it for Rs 27,409 right now, thanks to a 45 per cent off deal. Carrier 1.5 Ton: Marked at Rs 45,000, but Flipkart is knocking 37 per cent off- that means you pay Rs 28,399.

Honestly, these deals do not come around often, especially before summer. If you want to save big and stay cool, now’s the time to act.