Honor 600 Lite spotted with Dimensity 7100 and Android 16: Details here Honor 600 Lite has appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, running on Android 16 OS and comes with 8GB of RAM – indicating an imminent global launch.

New Delhi:

The Honor 600 Lite just made an appearance on Geekbench, and that gives us a pretty good look at what’s under the hood before the phone’s official launch. Looks like Honor is gearing up for a global release and, interestingly, might be skipping straight past the Honor 500 series.

There is no official launch date announced by the company yet, but all these recent benchmark leaks and certifications point to a launch window around March – but still, it is speculation.

So, what did Geekbench reveal?

The upcoming smartphone shows up under the model number LNA-NX1, which lines up with the Honor 600 Lite. It’s running on a MediaTek MT6858 chip—most folks know this as the Dimensity 7100 SoC. The processor uses an octa-core setup, with four cores at 2.00GHz and four faster cores at 2.40GHz. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G610 MC2 GPU, so performance and efficiency should be well-balanced.

When it comes to scores, the Honor 600 Lite hit 994 in single-core and 3,023 in multi-core tests. That puts it right in the upper mid-range—plenty of power for everyday use, gaming, or juggling a bunch of apps at once.

Android 16 OS

The listing also confirms the phone comes with Android 16 right out of the box. It’ll run MagicOS 10 too, making it one of the first phones to ship with the latest Android version. The test unit had 8GB of RAM, but Honor could announce more memory options later.

On top of that, the Honor 600 Lite recently cleared a bunch of global certification platforms—NBTC in Thailand, EMVCo, GCF, and TDRA. These approvals confirm features like 5G, NFC, and eSIM support, but they do not spill any hardware details yet (by the time of writing).

Industry insiders further stated that the global Honor 600 series will include the standard and Pro models, which might come with different specs than what’s sold in China.

Processor, camera, OS, battery

If you are wondering how this stacks up to the Honor 400 Lite, here’s a quick rundown: the 400 Lite uses the Dimensity 7025-Ultra chip, runs on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0, features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera, and a 5,230mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

So with Android 16 OS and a fresh Dimensity chip, the Honor 600 Lite should bring some real upgrades to the table.