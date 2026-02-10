Instagram may soon get Snapchat-style ‘Instants’ photo sharing feature Meta is reportedly developing a new Snapchat-style app called Instants, along with a similar feature for Instagram. The tool allows users to send disappearing photos that vanish after being viewed or expire within 24 hours.

New Delhi:

Meta seems to be gearing up to go head-to-head with Snapchat and bringing some features that look similar. This time, Instagram may get a new feature which will be something called ‘Instants’—a new app which is all about disappearing photos and videos. As per the news, Meta has an internal prototype up and running, focused on quick, temporary sharing. You snap a photo, send it, and poof—once it’s seen, the photo vanishes.

View-only feature on Instagram

Meta is testing a feature called ‘Instants’ right inside Instagram. This is not just a one-off experiment. It looks like they are really pushing for more privacy-focused, short-lived ways to share stuff.

So, what exactly is Instants?

According to Business Insider, Meta says the app is still just an internal prototype, not something you can download yet. But the idea is pretty familiar: like Snapchat, it lets you send photos and videos that disappear after your friend sees them.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who’s known for digging up unreleased features, spotted Instants mentioned on Instagram’s “Also from Meta” page. The description basically says it’s a way to share disappearing photos with friends. Seems like Meta’s serious about rolling this out.

Instagram is quietly testing the Instants feature

On top of that, Instagram is quietly testing the Instants feature in a few countries. Internally, they used to call it ‘Shots’. With this feature, you can send disappearing photos through Instagram’s DMs. Open the photo, and it vanishes. If you do not open it, it automatically expires after 24 hours.

A few rules for the new Instagram feature

There are a few rules which need to be adhered to. You can only send Instants to people who follow you back – and not to random people; this means your acquaintances. Plus, you cannot edit the photos, so everything is meant to be spontaneous – very Snapchat-like.

This is not Meta’s first attempt to bring the disappearing messages to its platform. Instagram already has things like Vanish Mode, View Once photos and auto-deleting media.

But the Instants feature feels more streamlined, much like the Snapchat approach. They are clearly trying to make temporary sharing a bigger part of the platform.

So will Instants actually launch for everyone?

Right now, Meta is not saying. They are known for experimenting with all kinds of features, and plenty never see the light of day. Instants could end up as just another prototype—or it might be the next big thing on Instagram.